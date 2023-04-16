Bristol composer's pride in writing music for King's coronation
A Brit and Emmy-nominated composer has been commissioned by King Charles to write music for his coronation.
Bristol-based artist Sarah Class was personally invited by the monarch to write music for the occasion.
She has previously composed scores for Sir David Attenborough's natural world programmes and National Geographic documentaries.
Ms Class said she felt "honoured, privileged and excited" to be part of the plans for the coronation.
"I think for me, it's not just a contribution, I just feel so happy that I'm lending my support through my music and that is the ultimate for me," she said.
"I love the fact that we have somebody in this position, who has these values about the planet who cares about the environment and our biodiversity.
"It's something that's very important to me and it's crucial at the moment that all of these issues are looked at, and to have somebody in that position is so special and valuable."
Ms Class has worked with lyricist Grahame Davies and opera singer Pretty Yende to create one of 12 new works of music to be performed in Westminster Abbey.
The composer first came to the attention of the then-Prince of Wales after writing to him and mentioning his visit to her school when she was a child and then detailing her work with music and the environment.
Charles wrote back and asked her to write music for the Cop26 Climate Change summit in Glasgow, which she did with her song Rhythm Of The Earth - Terra Carta theme.
Ms Class grew up on the Isle of Wight and nature and music are her two passions, which she now combines in her professional work.
In 2010, she founded the Aurora Orchestra, which is dedicated to promoting classical music and protecting the planet.
She has received Emmy nominations for her work on the BBC series Madagascar and Sir David Attenborough's Africa series.
