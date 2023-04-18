Cost of living: Pets going without medical care
An animal rescue centre has said it has been left "picking up the pieces" as pets go without urgent medical care due to the cost-of-living crisis.
A lurcher was found "in a awful state" with wounds that were left untreated, Bristol Animal Rescue Centre said.
The dog, named Soldier, was found by a member of the public straying in a nearby wildlife area in January.
Despite being dangerously underweight and with open sores, he is now ready for adoption.
But Bristol Animal Rescue Centre said one of the other problems they are facing is that there are now fewer people willing to adopt, particularly dogs like Soldier with complex needs.
It said that nationally animal intake was up 8.4% as pet owners struggle to afford their care.
The centre is seeing more pets with untreated medical conditions, which means they are staying longer - with the average stay for a dog up from 85 days to 93 days.
Soldier is just one of many animals they have seen with significant medical issues, a spokeswoman for the centre said.
"It was obvious that his wounds and injuries had been left untreated for some time and this poor boy was behaving like he was in shock," his carer Kayleigh Jefferies said.
"His body condition alone would tell us that he had been neglected."
But gradually over the past few months, Soldier has started to find his feet again.
"He can still be a little worried, but we are seeing his real personality shine through now," added Ms Jefferies.
Animal Home Manager at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, Jodie Hayward, added: "Many pets are going without urgent medical care, particularly during the cost of living crisis and unfortunately we are picking up the pieces.
"More animals are coming into our care with complex needs, and fewer people want to adopt them.
"We're here to make sure that no animal gets left behind, but we're up against a challenge."
