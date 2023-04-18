Four arrested over alleged Bristol kidnap released on bail
Four men arrested in connection with reports of a man being attacked and forced into the boot of a car have been released on bail.
Avon and Somerset Police officers responded to the alleged incident on Cadogan Road in Bristol at about 22:25 BST on Sunday.
Officers found an injured man, believed to be the victim, on nearby Airport Road.
The four men, aged 32, 33, 36 and 47, were released on bail on Tuesday.
