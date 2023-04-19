Bristol crash: Two dead after pedestrian hit by car
- Published
Two people have died after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Emergency services were called to Canford Lane in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, at around 14:50 BST on Monday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman from the vehicle, also in her 70s, died later in hospital.
Their families are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer and Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk