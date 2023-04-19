Bristol hospital patients get clean air zone exemptions
- Published
Some hospital patients have been granted exemptions to a clean air zone (CAZ) as part of a three-month trial.
They include people attending emergency departments at Bristol's three city-centre hospitals, and those receiving cancer treatment or end-of-life care.
Most temporary exemptions for the CAZ ended in March.
Residents will also not have to pay to enter the zone for tests and treatment if they qualify for NHS travel costs support.
This includes people on certain benefits, including universal credit, income support and jobseeker's allowance.
The CAZ, which sees drivers of older or more polluting vehicles charged a daily fee to drive into the centre of Bristol, was introduced in November.
Patients attending the Bristol Royal Infirmary, Bristol Children's Hospital or Bristol Eye Hospital may be eligible for the new exemptions, introduced by Bristol City Council, if they are on a low income and have savings of £16,000 or less.
Carers and patients who qualify for the NHS travel costs scheme and whose child has been referred for an appointment also qualify for the exemptions.
This also applies to appointments at the Bristol Heart Institute, Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre, St Michael's Hospital, Bristol Dental Hospital and Central Health Clinic.
Most temporary exemptions for the CAZ, including residents who live in the zone, Blue Badge holders, low income workers and community transport vehicles, ended on 31 March.
A report to the University Hospitals Bristol & Weston NHS Trust (UHBW) board, which runs the hospitals, said bosses had successfully negotiated the additional exemptions from 1 April with Bristol City Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Chief executive Eugine Yafele's report to the board meeting on Tues said two long-term exemptions were still in place: frequent outpatients who have three or more appointments a month for at least three months and visitors of long-stay inpatients.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk