Bristol becomes centre for racquet sport padel
- Published
A centre for a fast-growing racquet sport is to open in Bristol on Saturday.
Padel, which has become popular over the past decade, is described as a tennis-squash hybrid.
Rocket Padel Bristol is billed as the UK's largest padel venue.
Sebastian Gordon, founder of Rocket Padel, said: "The beauty of padel is in its accessibility - it is easy to learn and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities."
The centre, in a converted industrial building in St Anne's Road, features 14 courts, refreshment vendors and social spaces.
Padel is played on an enclosed court using a perforated bat, smaller than a tennis racquet, and a lower-pressure ball.
There are reportedly 25 million regular players worldwide, including Andy Murray, David Beckham and Roger Federer.
Mr Gordon launched the company in Sweden in 2018 before turning his sights to the UK.
"Padel is growing at a phenomenal rate, and we are thrilled to be building a strong and sustainable grassroots foundation for the growth of the sport in the UK," he said.
