Bristol Pride and Forward Festival bosses plan site internet upgrade
- Published
Organisers of two city festivals have put forward a plan to upgrade the internet service available on site.
The teams behind Pride and Forwards Festival in Bristol want to install a new fibre line from the Downs Cafe across the Downs parkland.
Both events have suffered from poor internet service in the past, affecting festival-goers, staff checking tickets and traders' card machines.
The Downs Committee said it could pay £4,935 towards the initial costs.
Pride and Forwards bosses would then split any future costs and annual charges.
Last year the committee, made up of Bristol councillors and members of the Society of Merchant Venturers, received £285,000 in income from events held on the Downs, including both festivals.
A report to the committee said: "Pride has investigated the costs and logistics of installing a fibre line on the Downs to improve internet connectivity.
"The solution involves digging a 100m duct to run the cable to the nearest pole, which BT has offered to do for free.
"The connection would be run to the café, which would benefit from the connection year-round."
Bristol Pride Day will be held on 8 July on Durdham Down, and Forwards Festival will be held on 1 and 2 September, on Clifton Down.
A decision on whether to put up the initial cash for the fibre line is due on 25 April.
