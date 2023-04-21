Bristol Foodies Festival to go ahead despite police objections
A festival will go ahead in Bristol despite objections from police and environmental health officers.
Foodies Festival is set to attract up to 5,000 people a day to Little Stoke Park, Stoke Gifford from 12 to 14 May.
South Gloucestershire Council approved the festival after hearing the organisers had run the event 128 times without a single serious issue.
Avon and Somerset Police said the location was "wholly unsuitable " due to its closeness to houses.
Parking for 600 cars has been found in a nearby field, amid concerns about streets and driveways being blocked.
The three-day food and drink extravaganza which includes demonstrations by celebrity chefs and a funfair, has been held for several years on Clifton Downs.
It was under threat after Bristol City Council refused to allow it back, citing poor management of the event.
Police and South Gloucestershire health and safety officials said its new location at Little Stoke Park in the middle of a Stoke Gifford housing estate was inappropriate because residents would suffer noise, nuisance and antisocial behaviour.
But on Thursday, the sub-committee granted a premises licence for the festival, which will include headline acts Blue and Scouting For Girls.
They were told the performances would end at 20:00 BST and attendees, expected to be 3,000 a day, would leave the site gradually.
Barring serious issues, it means the festival will be held there annually for the next three years before a fresh application is needed.
Avon and Somerset Police licensing officer Wes Hussey told the hearing: "Our objection is that the venue is wholly unsuitable and inappropriate for this size of event and its closeness to houses.
"Holding an event of this size at this location is likely to have an adverse, negative impact on residents' mental health and wellbeing."
