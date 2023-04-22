Bristol takeaway Taka Taka wins battle to open until 3am
A Bristol fast food business has won a battle to stay open on Fridays and Saturdays into the early hours.
Greek takeaway chain Taka Taka can now stay open until 03:00 GMT in Bristol's city centre.
The chain faced opposition from Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council who claimed that staying open later could "increase crime".
Despite the objections, councillors on the licensing committee voted to grant the later licence permanently.
They said they were not convinced by the arguments that the takeaway could increase crime and disorder.
Taka Taka, which has three locations in Bristol, was only allowed to open to its Broad Quay until 02:00 GMT on Fridays and Saturdays, although deliveries could carry on until 04:00 GMT.
But according to Local Democracy Reporting Service, its owners said there was a high demand for their food after 02:00 GMT.
'Anti-social behaviour'
The restaurant has since been opening on a temporary basis since February until 04:00 GMT, under 'temporary event notices'.
A large part of the city centre is covered by strict rules set by the council, called a cumulative impact policy.
This makes it much harder for businesses to get new premises licences to sell alcohol or serve hot food late at night, as City Hall chiefs and the police believe that each new late-night premises adds to the chance of crime or anti-social behaviour taking place.
A council neighbourhood enforcement officer said there is "already a significant amount of late night eateries in the area".
"Allowing customers into the premises would keep customers in the area for longer, creating a slower dispersal, which could create more noise and anti-social behaviour," they said.
