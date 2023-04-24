Three hurt in fight at Stockwood bike park in Bristol
- Published
A teenage boy and a 20-year-old man have been injured in a fight with another man in a city bike park.
A group of people walked into the Harvesters pub next to Stockwood Pump Track in Bristol asking for medical help at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
A 16-year-old boy and the 20-year-old man were treated in hospital in Bristol for non life-threating injuries.
A 61-year-old man was treated at a hospital in Bath and has subsequently been arrested.
None of the injures are thought to be life-changing.
'I've been stabbed'
Landlady of the Harvester, Hayley Lip, said: "I was serving in the bar when a lad came in bleeding.
"He said 'call an ambulance, I've been stabbed'.
"He had blood coming out of his leg, so I rang for an ambulance and gave him two bar towels to put on it.
"I've never had anything like this happen before, never in my 23 years [as a landlady]."
Ms Lip said an ambulance came "really quickly" and four or five police cars turned up too.
A police cordon is in place at the bike park between Harrington Road and Whittock Road to allow crime scene investigators examine the area.
Anyone with footage or who saw anything that could help the inquiry, is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
