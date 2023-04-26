Bristol Zoo: 196 homes to be built on former site in Clifton
New homes will be built on the former Bristol Zoo site after councillors approved plans.
The 12-acre site in Clifton will include 196 homes, of which 20% are set to be affordable.
The Bristol Zoological Society said the proceeds of the sale will be used to develop a new zoo at the Wild Place Project in South Gloucestershire.
Six councillors from Bristol City Council voted earlier to approve the plans, with three voting against.
It comes despite arguments from campaigners that alternatives for the site should be explored.
As part of the plan for new homes, the gardens at the centre of the zoo site will be open to the public for free year-round.
Dr Justin Morris, chief executive of Bristol Zoological Society, said: "Our plans will deliver sustainable, much-needed homes for Bristol.
"We have secured Bristol Zoo Gardens as a public park, a community asset, so everyone can enjoy its beauty and heritage for many years to come."
Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world.
But due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity, the zoo closed in September 2022.
The society's new zoo at the Wild Place Project is set to open in early 2024.
They said the new site will offer larger, modern facilities, with greater focus on conservation and education work.
They submitted a planning application in May 2022, before resubmitting it in October after feedback from the council and Historic England.
In response to the plans, Historic England said: "The ability for visitors to enter the site, free of charge, post-redevelopment, is a significant heritage benefit.
"Generally, Historic England finds much to admire in the proposals."
