Damaged time capsule prompts police investigation
- Published
An investigation has begun into damage caused to a community time capsule after it was dug up.
The capsule, buried in The Ridings Memorial Garden in 2018 to mark Chipping Sodbury's 800th anniversary, contained items from local children.
The contents were left "strewn under a hedge" earlier in April, with some later found destroyed.
Sgt Rob Turner said two teenagers attended a police station with their parents following a social media post.
Sgt Turner, from Avon and Somerset's Neighbourhood Policing team, said the pair would be "voluntarily interviewed at a future date" in connection with the criminal damage offence.
He said: "The contents of the capsule... was also handed into the police station.
"Sadly, some of the contents have been destroyed by the weather but we've been able to dry out and salvage all of the children's pictures and most of the photos."
He said they would be given back to the original owner of the capsule.
"We'd like to thank the community for their ongoing support with this investigation," he added.
When the capsule was buried it was intended it would be reopened 100 years later in 2118 for future generations to learn about Chipping Sodbury's history.
