Timothy Schofield dismissed from police after sexual abuse conviction
- Published
Timothy Schofield has been sacked from the police after being convicted of 11 sexual offences against a child.
The 54-year-old, from Bath, was a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police and is the brother of television presenter Phillip Schofield.
He was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy following a trial earlier this month and is due to be sentenced on 19 May.
A misconduct hearing on Tuesday found he caused "serious and extensive" harm.
A criminal investigation into Schofield was launched after the force was told about the offences through a third party in December 2021.
He was arrested the same day and within 48 hours he was charged, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Schofield, who worked in IT at the force's headquarters in Portishead, was suspended from duty and misconduct proceedings were put on hold during the criminal investigation.
He was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child, after a trial at Exeter Crown Court.
Schofield told the jury he watched pornography with the boy, and they had masturbated while sitting apart, but denied performing sexual acts on the teenager.
Following Schofield's convictions, a misconduct hearing was chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Will White and he was dismissed from the force without notice.
'Undermines public trust'
Mr White said: "Timothy Schofield's position as a member of a police organisation makes his responsibility all the greater in terms of his offending behaviour.
"The harm he has caused has been serious and extensive.
"His criminal conviction undermines the public's trust and confidence in the police service and its employees who work tirelessly to build that trust, particularly at this time of national scrutiny."
Following the guilty verdicts, Phillip Schofield said in a statement that his "overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family".
He added: "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."
