Man arrested after Stockwood altercation released on bail
A 61-year-old man who was arrested after an altercation that left three people, including him, injured has been released on bail.
Police say a 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and the 61-year-old clashed at a park in Bristol on Sunday.
The group then walked into a Harvesters pub next to Stockwood Pump Track to ask for help.
They all received hospital treatment for non-life-changing injuries, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Neighbourhood inspector Chris Starr said: "We are keeping an open mind about what took place at the bike track on Sunday evening as we look to piece together what happened.
"One man has already been interviewed and given his account and we will, in due course, also be speaking to those who sustained injuries along with anyone else we identify as being involved.
"In the meantime, neighbourhood officers are conducting regular patrols through the park and in the surrounding area to provide reassurance to the community."
He added that anyone who was at Stockwood Pump Track at around 21:00 BST on Sunday and saw anything which could be relevant should get in touch with police.
