Bristol's One25 sex worker charity confirms two services to close
- Published
A charity that supports sex workers has confirmed two of its services will close as it faces significant financial challenges.
Bristol-based One25's drop-in services and health and well-being programme will stop running at the end of May.
Its outreach and casework services for women will continue to run while funding is in place.
"We want to thank everyone for the wonderful, kind and supportive messages received," said Jenny Riley, CEO.
"We know how vital our support is for the women that we exist for, reducing One25's services will impact them and we are extremely sad about this."
The charity has been supported in the past by the likes of Ed Sheeran, who held a gig to raise funds, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who visited in 2019.
In response to the charities' announcement, one person reached out, thanking them for the support their family member had received.
"Years ago, One25 supported my family member to get of the streets," they said.
"Now she lives her life free from addiction, drugs and sexual exploitation.
"There were many years where we didn't think this was possible- One25 were there for her even when we couldn't be."
The charity said it had been working hard to grow income, but had found it challenging in the current climate.
"In order to ensure that One25 continues to operate, we now have to substantially reduce our costs," said Ms Riley.
"The services that we will continue to deliver will provide support to the largest number of women possible within our current resources."
One25 has vowed to continue its nightly outreach van and one-to-one support to continue helping as many women as possible.
It expects to support 200 women next year compared with 234 last year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk