Squidsoup art collective creating huge Bristol exhibition
- Published
An art collective, which has held shows all over the world, is bringing together its award-winning pieces for the first time.
Squidsoup's Beyond Submergence will take over 20,000 sq ft of Propyard in Bristol in July to create "a journey through light, space and sound".
The collective, based in Cheltenham, use digital light technology to create their shows.
"This is the biggest-ever showcase of our works," said founder Anthony Rowe.
The exhibition will make use of Propyard's vast industrial spaces and areas - it was a former Ministry of Defence torpedo-testing facility - welcoming guests to explore a series of works which run in a sequence.
Squidsoup has been involved in festivals and displays across the world, including the Burning Man festival in the USA, the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew and Canary Wharf in London.
Their Submergence show, which features thousands of individual points of light, has been exhibited more than 70 times across the world.
Organisers said the display will "blur the boundaries between the works and the spaces they inhabit".
"Bristol has always responded positively and supportively to our installations and interventions since we first showed here in 2004," said Mr Rowe.
"Putting the project together has been a fascinating process of discovery and rediscovery of our work - we found synergies and connections between these projects we hadn't really noticed before."
Sam Watts, head of programming at Propyard, said: "Get ready Bristol - we've seen what Squidsoup are planning, and - featured in our unique space - this is going to be mind-blowing."
Tickets for the exhibition, which will open on 1 July, will be "limited" organisers say, and they encouraged people to register on the event's website.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk