Bristol Harbour swimming: Ninety people take first dip
- Published
Ninety people took a dip in Bristol Harbour for the first council-approved public swimming session - 92% of whom were women.
The two-hour swims run every weekend for five weeks, as part of a trial testing out safety and water quality.
A group of wild swimmers had been campaigning to be allowed to swim in the harbour for years.
"It is fantastic to see the public out there," city councillor Ellie King said.
"We know the mental health benefits open water swimming brings," she added.
She said that while the council was charging £7 for the swimming sessions, they were not profiting and hoping to break even with the cost of safety equipment.
The campaign group Swim Bristol Harbour had been campaigning for the council to allow swimming by staging illegal swims in the harbour.
Group founder Johnny Palmer said: "The vision in my head was clear - I wanted to come down here, have a coffee, go for a swim, see some friends, but most importantly get diverse people to have access to blue spaces."
Almost Synchro, a cold open water synchronised swimming group, were among people swimming in the harbour on Saturday.
They said they were "very happy" to be swimming in the harbour and hoped to come back regularly.
According to the council, 92% of the swimmers attending the session on Saturday were women.
Maggie Blagrove, of Open Minds Active - a mental health organisation promoting wild swimming, said: "Women love it. It is amazing for relieving symptoms of menopause like hot flushes.
"I also think generally, being with community is important to women."
The pilot will run from until 28 May on Saturdays and Sundays, between 08:00 and 10:00 BST.
