Man arrested in connection with Bristol rape investigation
- Published
A 38-year-old man has been arrested as part of an ongoing rape investigation.
Officer were called to Crow Lane, in Henbury, on Saturday at about 00:30 BST, after a woman was raped.
The arrested man has been released on police bail and police said they were "continuing inquiries".
Officers said they were supporting the victim, who is being offered specialist help and advice from trained professionals.
Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses who may have any information, or any relevant footage, to come forward.
