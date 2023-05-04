Pint thrown over football referee after match near Bristol
An incident in which a pint of alcohol was thrown over a referee as he left a football match in his car has been described as "ridiculous".
Jack Bromham had been in charge of a play-off final near Bristol between Oldland Abbotonians and Shirehampton.
The Western League has since organised for the inside of Mr Bromham's vehicle and his clothes to be cleaned.
An investigation will be dealt with in the first instance by the Gloucestershire Football Association.
Oldland Abbotonians won the game 2-1 on Monday and were promoted to the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.
The fixture finished with Shirehampton claiming they had equalised, but the match officials ruled the ball had not crossed the line.
Charity Refsupportuk said the "ridiculous" incident highlighted the issues facing referees.
'Concerns highlighted'
"It's another example that some participants in football believe refs are fair game," said a spokesperson.
"What sort of individual believes it is acceptable to throw beer through an open window into a ref's car?"
Western League officials said they had been in touch with Mr Bromham and were offering their full support.
"This has highlighted the concerns we have had for some time," said a Western League spokesperson.
"We're worried about behaviour at games both on and off the pitch, and we will do everything in our power to address these issues," they added.
Shirehampton FC said "the club doesn't condone anything like this" and confirmed it was looking into what happened.
