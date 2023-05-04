Bristol: A37 project aims to ease travel by bus, bike and foot
A project on a major road in Bristol is aiming to make journeys faster and easier for non-car users.
Bristol City Council is drawing up plans for work on the A37 Wells Road, including new bus lanes, pedestrian crossings and a cycle lane.
The scheme is also aiming to make bus services more reliable and cheaper by boosting infrastructure.
It is part of the authority's £200m wider programme of changes to the city's transport network.
Labour councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "This is a major investment in the city's main strategic corridors.
"We need better bus infrastructure in order to have better bus services. We're now trying to do our utmost here to improve them in Bristol."
The scheme will also see wider pavements and a new segregated cycle route linking Temple Meads with the city centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Several smaller streets leading onto Wells Road will also see changes - but some of these have sparked concerns from councillors, including the removal of bus stops to make way for cycle lanes.
During a cabinet meeting, Conservative councillor Graham Morris, representing Stockwood, said: "We welcome the investment. But I'm concerned about moving the bus stop on the corner of Hither Bath Bridge.
"You're taking away the public transport access from the Imperial Sports Ground, which has up to 4,000 people a week using the site."
Mr Alexander said the scheme aimed to improve things for both bus users and cyclists. He said: "What most people want is the best possible solution for everybody, the best possible bus services and the best possible cycle infrastructure."
More details about the scheme will be released by the city council at the end of the year.