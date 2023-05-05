Tories lose majority in South Gloucestershire
The outgoing Conservative leader of South Gloucestershire Council said national issues had contributed to the party losing its majority.
Eight-year's of local Tory control was swept aside in a night of gains for Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
Parties will now try to work out a power-sharing agreement as the results have left no party with a majority.
Toby Savage, who is retiring from local politics, said voters had been looking to send a message to the government.
"I think absolutely we're seeing national issues reflected here in our local council elections and that was certainly the message from voters on the doorsteps.
"I'm desperately sad for colleagues on the council who have lost their seats because of those national reasons."
Mr Savage recently announced he was leaving local politics following the birth of his second child.
The Conservatives had enjoyed an outright majority since 2015 and previously held 33 of the 61 seats.
However it will now be a hung council, with the Tories losing 10 seats, ending with 23, the Lib Dems gained three seats and have 20 in total, and Labour gained six seats to take 17 in total, with one independent councillor.
All three groups fell well short of the required 31 seats for an overall majority and Mr Savage said he felt the most likely permutations were a minority Conservative administration or a Lib Dem-Labour coalition.
The political make-up of South Gloucestershire Council barely changed in the past decade and the group defied the party's national showing in 2019 by retaining overall control.
The biggest shock was the Conservatives losing cabinet member Steve Reade.
He fell 13 votes short of fellow cabinet member Ben Stokes who was elected in second place in Boyd Valley behind Lib Dem Marilyn Palmer.
Labour enjoyed a number of large swings in their favour, gaining seats from the Tories in Bradley Stoke South, Charlton & Cribbs, Emersons Green, Filton, Hanham and Stoke Gifford.
Ian Boulton, who was re-elected in Staple Hill and Mangotsfield, said it was nice to have the vote of confidence from residents again.
"You do have doubts and think have I done enough? It's very humbling to be elected.
"The cost of living is affecting everyone. Some people have two jobs and still have to rely on foodbanks and they are desperate for change and we're seeing that they are turning to Labour in South Gloucestershire," he said.
The Tories, by contrast, managed to gain just one seat held by another party, taking one of the two available in Chipping Sodbury & Cotswold Edge from the Lib Dems.
Independent candidate Isobel Walker took Patchway Coniston from Labour.
The turnout was 34% - up by 2% from the previous local elections.
