Bristol traffic bans revealed for liveable neighbourhood
New details of restrictions on some city city roads have been revealed as part of a liveable neighbourhood trial.
Motor traffic will be banned from driving through roads in the Bristol areas of Barton Hill, Redfield and St George from autumn.
The trial is aiming to reduce rat-running and through-traffic, making it easier and safer to walk and cycle.
But some residents have expressed concerns the restrictions will cause congested roads elsewhere.
Bristol City Council says results will be evaluated before a permanent scheme is introduced in 2025.
It has now published a map detailing exactly where new restrictions will be brought in.
A council spokesman said: "The trial scheme will help make Barton Hill and parts of Redfield and St George quieter, safer and healthier places to live and spend time."
Concerned residents
New restrictions for motor traffic will be installed on Avonvale Road, Barnes Street, Beaufort Road, Cobden Street, Cossham Road, Ducie Road, Glebe Road, Great Western Lane, Kingsmarsh Way, Lincoln Street, Marsh Lane, Morton Street, the Avenue, and Victoria Avenue.
Residents living inside the trial area will still be able to drive to their homes, and access will be kept for deliveries and emergency services.
However, concerns remain among some locals living within the area.
One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "Over the years there have been numerous instances where Beaufort Road has been shut off for a period of time for various reasons - a playing out event where the street is shut off to motor vehicles only a few months ago being one example.
"The knock-on effect has always been a highly congested Church Road, and new congestion on Summerhill Road."
If successful, a second liveable neighbourhood could be created covering parts of Bedminster, Ashton and Southville.
