Bristol harbour buildings damaged in overnight fire
A fire has badly damaged buildings alongside Bristol harbour.
The fire, at Underfall Yard in the Hotwells area of the city, started in the early hours of Saturday.
More than 20 people were evacuated from their flats close to Underfall Yard as a precaution, but they have now returned to their homes.
Group Manager Sean Spearing from Avon Fire and Rescue said they tried to prevent the fire from spreading.
In the case of one boat, it was moved from its mooring to stop a fire on it spreading to others.
"I had the tether lines cut from that boat and I had it taken out into the harbour and moored alongside the harbour wall by the Cottage pub," he said.
"The boat self-scuttled due to the fire spread within that boat. So we saved the other boats from being affected by fire.
"We had gas and acetylene cylinders, numerous paints and varnishes and processing equipment within the various units and that has helped to fuel the fire.
"Plus, being a Grade 2 listed building with the timbers, that's helped to drive that and produce the smoke plume that the residents of Bristol have been able to see."
Underfall Yard has been crucial to the operation and maintenance of Bristol's Floating Harbour, which was dates back to the early 1800s.
The yard is home to maritime businesses involved in boatbuilding, marine engineering, metal working and training.
Both the Harbour Master and the Docks Engineer are based there.
A planned open swim at the harbour has been called off because firefighters are using water from the harbour.
This has led to "debris in the harbour water".
