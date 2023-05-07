Arrest as Bristol Underfall boat yard fire deemed 'suspicious'
- Published
A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a fire that badly damaged a boat yard in Bristol was deemed "suspicious".
The fire happened at Underfall Yard in the Hotwells area of the city in the early hours of Saturday, with a plume of smoke visible across the city.
Specialist fire investigators working with Avon and Somerset Police said they are now treating the fire as a "suspicious incident".
A 45-year-old man is in police custody.
Avon Fire and Rescue evacuated more than 20 people from their flats close to the boat yard near Cumberland Road when the fire was on-going. They have since returned home.
Fire officers stopped the fire from spreading by moving a burning boat away from others.
Underfall Yard has been crucial to the operation and maintenance of Bristol's Floating Harbour, which was dates back to the early 1800s.
The yard is home to maritime businesses involved in boatbuilding, marine engineering, metal working and training.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk