Man charged with arson after Bristol boat yard fire
- Published
A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a boat yard near Bristol harbour.
The blaze, at Underfall Yard in the Hotwells area of the city, started in the early hours of Saturday.
Robert Boyd-Stevenson, 45, of Headford Road, Knowle, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, police said.
He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Avon and Somerset Police said he has also been charged with a stalking offence.
Fire officers stopped the fire from spreading by moving a burning boat away from others.
Underfall Yard has been crucial to the operation and maintenance of Bristol's Floating Harbour, which was dates back to the early 1800s.
The yard is home to maritime businesses involved in boatbuilding, marine engineering, metal working and training.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk