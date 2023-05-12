Bristol rents: Woman says finding a home 'almost impossible'
A woman in Bristol says she is struggling to find a place to rent, as letting agents say they are getting up to 300 enquiries per property.
Beth Rebisz said finding a home is "almost impossible" because demand is so high.
She said she had been told people are offering to pay up to year's rent in advance to secure a property.
"You are expecting people to have 15k sitting in their bank account," Ms Rebisz said.
"Meanwhile, we cannot afford to put down a deposit to buy a property because rent is so high," she told BBC Radio Bristol.
Ms Rebisz said looking for a place to live is taking up most of her time, even during working hours.
"It is really challenging if you are working full time," she said.
'Looking very bleak'
In January, rental union Acorn launched a campaign to end the practice of 'bidding wars' in Bristol.
Laura Stone, a member of the union, told BBC West earlier: "It's a nationwide housing crisis, and it's just put people in the position where everyone is so desperate to put a roof over their heads landlords and letting agents have unfortunately taken advantage of this and seen this as a route to maximise profits and make even more money."
"We are in a lucky position compared to other people, as we have a home right now," Ms Rebisz added.
"I am worried for the people who do not have the time, ability or safe home to stay in to be able to do this."
Ms Rebisz said letting agents have told her that they are getting more than 300 enquiries per rental property.
"It seems bonkers to me. It is looking very bleak in many ways," she said.
