Bristol riot man who tried to torch police van with people inside jailed
A man who tried to set fire to a police van with officers inside is one of four people sentenced over the Bristol riot.
Rokas Barisauskas, 21, from Bristol, admitted charges of riot and arson and was jailed for six years on Friday.
Daniel Ellis, 27, from Devon, admitted charges of riot and arson and must serve four years and six months in prison.
The pair "were involved in some of the most serious violence which occurred on the night", Det Supt James Riccio said.
They "both used what's previously been described as the 'uncontrollable weapon of fire' to cause maximum damage", he added.
"The fact Barisauskas was willing to try and set a vehicle ablaze while people were inside beggars' belief."
'Stain on history'
Carmen Fitchett, 24, of St Andrew's, Bristol, admitted a charge of affray and was given a 10-month prison sentence on Friday, suspended for 12 months.
She will also be subject to a curfew for two months, she will be required to wear an electronic tag and will have to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.
Leah Brenchley, 22, of Fishponds, Bristol, admitted charges of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage and was also sentenced to two months in prison on Friday, suspended for nine months.
She is subject to a curfew for two months and must undergo 15 days of rehabilitation.
In total 34 people have been jailed for a combined total of 109 years and four months for the riot on 21 March 2021.
Thousands of people gathered in Bristol city centre for the Kill the Bill demonstrations but later that night the protest turned violent.
The demonstration was organised in response to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which has since passed into law, and gives police greater powers to clamp down on protests.
Protesters smashed the windows of Avon and Somerset Police's New Bridewell Station and more than 40 officers were injured during the disorder.
Det Supt Riccio said: "The fact the courts have now given out prison sentences amounting to more than 100 years shows the gravity of offences committed on that shameful evening.
"To say the riot is a stain on the history of Bristol is no understatement.
"The actions of the minority who engaged in the violence were wholly unacceptable."
