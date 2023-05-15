Thousands take part in Great Bristol Run
More than 12,000 runners took part in the Great Bristol Run on Sunday.
The event hosted a half marathon and a 10k run, with a race specifically for runners who are visually impaired and a one-mile family race.
Start times were set in waves and runners set off for the family race at 09:00 BST from Anchor Road.
Alex Milne took first place in the men's half-marathon in 1:08:55 and Charlie Arnell won the women's half-marathon race in a time of 01:17:00.
Runners of all ages and abilities took part in what was described by organisers as the "the biggest celebration of running in the South West".
"It was great to see so many runners take on their individual challenges, with many helping to raise thousands for charity in the process," said Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company.
"As always, I'd like to thank everyone who took part - whether running, volunteering or spectating - and helping to make this such an enjoyable, inclusive celebration of running that so many look forward to every year."
The family run saw more than 400 children and adults run a mile-long course with entrants as young as three-years-old completing the challenge.
In the adult races, Mr Milne, of Hercules Wimbledon Athletic Club, was followed by Morgan Roberts, of Herne Hill Harriers, in second place in 1:09:27 and Sam Tabberner of Clevedon Athletics Club taking third in 01:11:18.
Ms Arnell, of Milton Keynes Distance, was followed by Annabel Granger, of Bristol and West Athletics Club, in 01:21:59 and Daniella Bailey, from the same club, coming in third in 01:22:09.
Chris Thompson won the men's 10k race in 29:45, while Gemma Steel took first place in the women's race in 34:09.
The Great Bristol Run also hosted the third annual Visually Impaired (VI) Runners 10k Challenge - the UK's first dedicated race for blind and partially sighted runners.
Chris Blackabee, who had Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees as his guide, won the men's race in 52:30, while Agata Cienciala took first place in the women's race in 50:08.
Entries are now open for next year's Great Bristol Run, which is due to take place on Sunday 19 May 2024.
