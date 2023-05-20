Upfest artists to create murals at Wild Place Project
- Published
The team behind Europe's biggest street art festival is to create a series of murals at a zoo.
Eight street artists from Upfest will be participating in the project at the Wild Place Project in Bristol.
The artwork is said to be inspired by Bristol Zoological Society's global conservation work.
Justin Morris, CEO of Bristol Zoological Society, said: "We're over the moon to be partnering with Upfest on this brand new project."
The wildlife conservation park is collaborating with Upfest to host SpringFest over the May half-term week.
Visitors to the Wild Place Project can watch the artists create the one-of-a-kind pieces in the park's Tower Meadow area in a live painting session.
When the paint has dried, visitors can also add their own handprints to a giant mural and leave a pledge on a sculpture of the world.
Stephen Hayles, the co-founder of Upfest, said: "This is a brilliant project and we can't wait to bring a splash of colour to this amazing organisation.
"It's great to be working with Wild Place Project and highlighting all the conservation work they do through art and for visitors to see the installations be created with the live paint takeover."
The murals will showcase Bristol Zoological Society's previous conservation work and look ahead to the future of the new and upcoming zoo at Wild Place Project, which will be called Bristol Zoo Project.
Construction of the new attraction is due to start in 2024.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk