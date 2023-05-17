Bristol: Man arrested after 'suspicious' death of woman

Police were called to Greystoke Gardens by the ambulance service

A man has been arrested following the "suspicious" death of a woman.

Officers were called to a property in Greystoke Gardens, Southmead, Bristol, by the ambulance service just before 22.10 BST on Tuesday.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious pending the results of a post-mortem examination, police said.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the address in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody.

The woman has yet to be formally identified and her next-of-kin have yet to be traced.

"Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues," said a spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police.

"Anyone with any concerns following this tragic incident can speak to officers at the scene."

A police cordon is in place at the scene.

