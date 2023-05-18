Life-extending womb cancer drugs help Bristol woman "thrive"
Two lifeline womb cancer drugs which can halt progression of the disease for twice as long as standard chemotherapy have been approved for NHS use.
Between 500 and 700 patients are set to benefit from treatment every year, NHS England said.
Grace Teeling, 33, from Bristol, said the combination of pembrolizumab and lenvatinib had allowed her to "thrive" despite her cancer diagnosis.
The drugs stimulate the body's immune system and kill off cancer cell growth.
Initially rejected by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) on cost-effectiveness grounds, the drugs were approved after the NHS negotiated a deal with the manufacturers.
Those offered the treatment will take two pills of lenvatinib, which is marketed under the name Lenvima, once a day and pembrolizumab, sold as Keytruda, given intravenously every three or six weeks.
Standard chemotherapy halts disease progression for three and a half months but the combination of these drugs can stop cancer spread for seven months.
Women who took the drug also appeared to survive for longer compared to current standard treatment - 19 months compared to 12 months.
NHS national cancer director Prof Peter Johnson said: "Most cancers of the womb can be cured if we catch them early, but for the women whose cancers can't be dealt with in this way it is great news that we now have a more effective treatment that can help them to live longer and better."
Ms Teeling said: "I have been incredibly fortunate to receive treatment for the past two years and I had a really good response."
She continued: "I am able to work, travel, socialise and exercise, including paddleboarding, which I may not have been able to do on chemotherapy.
"I am delighted others will now be able to access this treatment as I don't think I would be alive today if I hadn't," she added.
Prof Emma Crosbie, chairwoman of trustees of Peaches Womb Cancer Trust, said: "Every year, many people are facing a diagnosis of advanced or recurrent womb cancer, and the frightening reality of very few treatment options that can improve their survival and quality of life.
"Those affected by womb cancer deserve more treatment options, but we hope that this is just the first step towards wider availability of more effective treatment options for those affected by this devastating cancer."
