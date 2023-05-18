Police given more time to question Bristol murder suspect
Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.
Officers were called to a property in Greystoke Gardens, Southmead, Bristol, by the ambulance service just before 22:10 BST on Tuesday.
The death of the woman, 37, is being treated as suspicious pending further examinations, after an initial post-mortem test proved inconclusive.
A man in his 50s, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Tuesday evening.
Avon and Somerset Police obtained a warrant of further detention from the court earlier and he remains in police custody.
The woman, who is from the Southmead area, has yet to be formally identified but police said her next of kin had been informed and were being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.
The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continued and anyone with concerns should speak to officers at the scene.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Greystoke Gardens between the evening of Monday 15 May and Tuesday evening, and are also appealing for dashcam or other footage.
