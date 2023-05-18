K-Dogg: Four men charged over attack on NHS worker
- Published
Four men will appear before court after an NHS worker was struck by a car as he walked home from work.
Katungua Tjitendero was driven into on Monks Park Avenue, after finishing a shift at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on 22 July, 2020.
The four suspects have been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
They are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 27 June.
The 24-year-old musician, also known as K or K-Dogg, suffered a broken leg, nose and extensive facial injuries and reported being racially abused.
The four suspects are Phillip Adams, 25, of Southmead, Patrick James, 21, Jordan McCarthy, 21, both of Lawrence Weston,and Daniel Whereatt, 49, of Bedminster.
A fifth man who was arrested in connection with the investigation faces no further action.
Senior Investigating Officer Det Supt Mike Buck of Avon and Somerset Police said: "We understand the length of time this complex investigation has taken has been difficult and frustrating, taking its toll on Katungua and his family.
Patrick James also faces a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with an earlier incident on 12 July, 2020, when a vehicle mounted the pavement in Broadlands Drive, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, injuring a man on a bicycle and failing to stop.
The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and bruising.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk