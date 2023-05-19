Bristol man released on bail after woman's suspicious death
A man has been released on conditional police bail as police investigate a woman's death.
Officers were called to an address in Greystoke Gardens, Southmead, Bristol, just before 22:10 BST on Tuesday by the ambulance service.
Police said the death was being treated as suspicious pending the results of further examinations to establish the cause of her death.
The initial post-mortem examination of the 37-year-old woman was inconclusive.
A man aged in his 50s, of no fixed abode, was arrested from the address in connection with the investigation on Tuesday night.
He has been released on police bail until August with conditions.
Det Insp Mark Newbury said: "We're carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances which led to this woman's untimely death.
"While the cause remains unexplained we are keeping an open mind and exploring all possibilities.
"Our thoughts are with the family and we'd ask people not to speculate while we piece together what has happened."
