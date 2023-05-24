Bristol riot man jailed for 'wanton disorder'
- Published
A man who admitted his part in violence that broke out in a city centre has been jailed.
Richard Fox, 32, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in connection with a riot that followed a Kill the Bill march in Bristol in 2021.
Bristol Crown Court heard Fox pulled officers into the crowd where they were assaulted and had helmets, batons and shields taken.
Fox, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.
Passing sentence on Monday, Judge James Patrick disagreed with Fox's claims he was trying to calm things down, describing the defendant as "violent".
'Wealth of evidence'
He however, accepted the injury and damage Fox caused during the Bridewell Street disorder had been "modest" and that he had been of previous good character.
Det Supt James Riccio said: "Richard Fox sought to push, shove and kick officers.
"The wealth of evidence caught on their bodyworn cameras has helped lead to a guilty plea for violence disorder.
"There can be no excuse for wanton disorder and it is only right those responsible for the shameful night of violence witnessed in March 2021 are sentenced accordingly."
To date, 35 people have been jailed for their part in the violence, with sentences totalling 111 years and 10 months.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk