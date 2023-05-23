Shine on: Bristol Light Festival to return in 2024
- Published
A city's annual light festival will be returning in 2024 with new installations to light up streets and buildings.
Bristol Light Festival will highlight iconic landmarks with works from international and local artists.
Residents and visitors are also able to interact with art at locations across the city during winter.
Organisers say the ten day festival will have a new programme with some local collaborations next year.
The exact details for 2024's event have not yet been revealed, but the art installations will feature a range of themes.
Organiser Bristol City Centre BID said this year's festival had attracted 250,000 people to the city centre and a £3.3 million increase in spend for businesses.
It also saw an increase in the number of people who visited with family, from 39% in 2022 to 49% in 2023.
Vicky Lee, Head of Bristol City Centre BID said: "From introducing mermaids to the harbourside to one of Bristol's most iconic buildings lighting up to the sound of people's screams, this year's event delivered a spectacle at every turn.
"Add to that a Shakespearian heroine laid in St Mary Redcliffe Church, musical swings, a historic church transformed into a glowing maze of mirrored monoliths and a city centre bridge that became an immersive journey over a rainbow under a magical laser sky, the city was alight with people of all ages keen to see the displays."
Bristol Light Festival will be held between 2-11 February 2024.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk