Two people arrested following Fishponds bank robbery
- Published
Two people have been arrested after bank staff were threatened with a knife and money taken, police have said.
Officers were called to the Natwest branch in Straits Parade, Fishponds, Bristol, at around 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
The suspect, wearing a grey tracksuit and hoody, fled the scene on an e-scooter.
Avon and Somerset Police said a 42-year-old man and a woman, aged 53, have since been detained.
The man was arrested at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday on suspicion of robbery and aggravated dwelling burglary.
He remains in custody, along with the woman who was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery.
Officers want to hear from anyone who have have captured video footage in the area at the time, or may have seen people fleeing the scene.
