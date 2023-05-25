Youths charged after Bristol taxi driver hurt in 'clash'
- Published
Two teenagers have appeared in court after an altercation between rival groups of youths that left a taxi driver injured in Brislington.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was found wounded at about 21:15 BST on Sunday.
It is believed he had dropped a number of youths at Choke Walk and an altercation followed at a nearby residential property.
A male from the property is thought to have pursued the youths armed with a blade and the victim was then injured.
Offensive weapon
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
Another boy, 17, was charged with affray and criminal damage.
They both appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and were remanded on conditional bail.
Their next appearance before Bristol magistrates was set for 1 June.
A girl, 16, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.
A third boy, aged 17, who was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The taxi driver was treated in hospital and was later discharged to recover at home.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam or other footage which could help with the ongoing investigation to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk