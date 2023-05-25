New housing site will create 1400 new homes in South Bristol
- Published
A huge housing development planned for a city outskirts has taken a big step forward.
Bristol City Council-owned firm Goram Homes has announced it will be working with Countryside Partnership on the Hengrove Park scheme.
Once finished, it will contain 1,400 properties - a mixture of flats and houses.
The new development will be built on the site of the former Whitchurch Airfield to the south of the city.
Half of the new homes will be council-owned and 50% will be affordable.
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the agreement between Goram and Countryside Partnership was a "huge step forward".
"By working in partnership with private developers like Countryside, Goram Homes can not only deliver high quality, net zero homes fit for the future, but also provide new facilities, jobs, and training opportunities that will benefit people across south Bristol," he added.
The development will be a 50-50 mix of council homes and private homes.
In an online statement, Goram Homes said: "Half of the new homes will be council-owned, helping to meet a strong demand for social rented housing in this part of the city, and providing affordable homes for sale under schemes like shared ownership.
"There are currently around 6,500 households on the housing register in south Bristol."
Hengrove Park is located next to the South Bristol Skills Academy, and the first stage of construction is already underway.
The bulk of the homes will be built by Countryside Partnerships, which is based in Essex.
Part of the existing site will be developed into a 22-hectare public park, the size of around 30 football pitches, Goram Homes added.
'Meeting huge demand'
A new energy centre containing air source heat pumps will also be developed, connecting the new homes and surrounding business to low carbon heating and hot water through a district heating network.
Councillor Tom Renhard, Cabinet Member for Housing Delivery and Homes, said the homes will limit carbon emissions.
"Hengrove Park will create hundreds of council-owned homes, helping to meet a huge demand in this part of the city," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk