Lewis Capaldi invites surprised fan to sing duet in Bristol
A 17-year-old got the chance to live out a dream when she was invited up on stage to sing with Lewis Capaldi.
Yasmine Kabbara-Dolby, from Chipping Sodbury, was at the singer's concert at the Marble Factory in Bristol on Wednesday.
The pair, who also met four years ago, sang Someone You Loved on stage.
Yasmine, who had taken a banner to the concert asking to sing with him, said: "It was the most surreal experience in my life."
The teenager, who describes herself as a developing artist, attended the concert with her mum Shasmi Kabbara-Dolby.
'Amazing'
She said: "It was a nagging feeling in the back of my mind that I really wanted it to happen but I didn't expect it to.
"The thing that scared me the most wasn't the 2,000 people watching but singing in front of Lewis Capaldi.
"It's been amazing and I'm a developing artist in Bristol and it's such an amazing platform that people have heard my voice and started following me."
Yasmine had met Capaldi in 2019 at Rough Trade in Bristol when she had explained that her mum's partner, Dave, had undergone a double lung transplant.
"We asked him if he could sign some organ donation stuff and he signed every individual sticker, he was so lovely," Yasmine said.
Her mum added: "That song just seemed to follow us through the transplant journey so its such a special song.
"It got us through our darkest days and now she's been on stage and sung it with him, its just amazing."
