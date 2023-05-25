A4174 Bristol ring road shut after pedestrian hit by vehicle
- Published
A main ring road in Bristol is shut in both directions after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
The A4174 is closed between the A420 Deanery Road roundabout and Wraxall Road, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.
There is currently traffic congestion back to Grimsbury Road and Tower Road as people divert from the closure.
Avon and Somerset Police are at the scene and have asked people to find an alternative route.
Police confirmed the incident involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle but could not provide further details.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk