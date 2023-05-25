A4174 Bristol ring road shut after pedestrian hit by vehicle

A road in BristolGoogle Maps
The A4147 is shut in both directions following a police incident

A main ring road in Bristol is shut in both directions after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The A4174 is closed between the A420 Deanery Road roundabout and Wraxall Road, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

There is currently traffic congestion back to Grimsbury Road and Tower Road as people divert from the closure.

Avon and Somerset Police are at the scene and have asked people to find an alternative route.

Police confirmed the incident involved a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle but could not provide further details.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Avon and Somerset Police

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.