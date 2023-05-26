Bristol family carry blind boy up Ben Nevis in charity challenge
- Published
Family and friends of a boy who has a rare genetic disease are climbing Ben Nevis with him to raise awareness of the condition.
Cameron, aged 10, has Norrie Disease, a condition that only affects around 40 people in the UK.
He was born without sight, and is developing hearing loss.
His team has prepared for months to carry him up the UK's tallest mountain to help raise funds for research.
And not only that, once the team has scaled the mountain the plan to cycle the nearly 500 miles back home to Bristol.
Cameron is being carried in a special backpack as he's taken up to the top of the mountain.
His mother Carla believes he will potentially be the first person with Norrie disease or deaf/blindness to reach the summit.
"Just saying those words brings a smile to my face," she said.
"Challenges like this give me drive and focus and being able to train has really helped my mental health to be able to focus on that goal, and I'll do whatever I can to fight for Cameron and his needs."
Carla says Cameron loves the outdoors.
"He's a sensory seeker, so this challenge is right up his street. I think it's going to tingle his senses and he's going to absolutely love it," she added.
The disease causes sufferers blindness or severe visual impairment from birth. Most also suffer progressive hearing loss during childhood. Cameron is deaf in his right ear and hearing in his left ear is also deteriorating.
Carla said: "It is a race against time really, to be able to find a cure for his progressive hearing loss."
