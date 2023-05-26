M4 traffic: Long queues near Bristol after vehicle fire
Published
Part of the M4 is closed due to a vehicle fire on the outskirts of Bristol.
Lane three of the westbound carriageway is closed between junctions 19 and 20 while emergency services attend to the vehicle.
National Highways said there were about about five miles of congestion, causing some delays amidst bank holiday traffic.
The fire is now out and it is not know if anybody has been injured.
National Highways said the vehicle is awaiting recovery and the lane will reopen once it has inspected the road surface and barrier for damage.
