Woman saved by blood transfusions calls for more donors
- Published
A woman who was kept alive by blood transfusions while doctors removed a tennis ball-sized brain tumour is urging anyone who can to donate.
Nicky Jerram-Davis, from Bristol, received seven transfusions over the course of three operations to remove the benign tumour.
Before this made her ineligible to give blood, she had donated 26 pints over a 10-year period.
She said: "Do it - you are saving a life.
"When I was in hospital and had a transfusion I wanted to phone the person each time who was giving blood.
"If I could have picked up the phone and said 'thank you for giving me that blood' I would.
Mrs Jerram-Davis, from Radstock, was diagnosed with the tumour days after the country went into the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.
Her condition was so serious that she had three operations in June of that year to remove about 90% of the tumour - what had left her unable to see out of her right eye.
To carry this out, she had to have her head shaved from ear-to-ear over the top before surgeons could cut open her skull.
Afterwards she was left with 78 staples holding the skin together, something that she jokes made her look like "Frankenstein's bride".
Despite this, she kept her sense of humour throughout and says that the team at Southmead Hospital ended up being "like a family".
"You have to be able to laugh for sure," she told BBC Points West.
"I want to highlight how fantastic the NHS is.
"They are the reason why I am so well. I couldn't have visitors because of Covid so they became like friends and family and made me want to keep getting better.
"Thanks to them I am still here today."
Since having the surgery, Mrs Jerram-Davis has gradually recovered the "teeniest" amount of vision in her right eye although she can only see shades of light.
This, combined with her left eye taking up the lion's share of the work, has allowed her to drive again.
And in November 2021 she was well enough to return to her job supporting young adults with autism although she now has to deal with long Covid after catching the virus during the pandemic.
