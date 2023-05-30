Bristol food charity experiences rise in demand
A charity which provides food for young people in need says it has seen a rise in demand due to the cost of living crisis.
The MAZI Project in Bristol wants to raise £30,000 for a new van so it can double its number of food deliveries.
Organisers say they have seen a 30% increase in demand since March.
The project's founder said: "We believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious meals, regardless of their circumstances."
The organisation provides free meal kits to 16-25-year-olds who have gone through the asylum system or experienced domestic violence or homelessness.
It was founded on the principle of empowering communities through sustainable solutions.
They use locally sourced surplus food from small scale producers to create their meals, which they say has made a significant difference in the lives of many young people across the city.
They say they currently reach 80 people a week but another vehicle would enable them to reach 160 individuals at home.
The charity works in collaboration with Bristol-based Rising Arts Agency, a community people aged 16-30 mobilising others for radical social, political and cultural change.
The MAZI project has worked with five of its young people to create a series of street art posters to raise awareness of the crowdfunder campaign for the new van.
The posters went on display on Sunday to coincide with World Hunger Day.
