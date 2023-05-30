Bristol pedestrian injured in collision involving police car
A pedestrian has been injured in a collision involving a police car.
The incident happened at about 00:45 BST on Bond Street in Bristol as the police vehicle was responding to an emergency call.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, but reopened at 07:00 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said it will be making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is "standard procedure" in these circumstances.
The force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
