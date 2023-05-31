Bristol Harbour Festival: Carboard boat racing participants wanted
Festival organisers are looking for people to take part in "the must-see spectacle" of carboard boat racing.
Families, schools and businesses are invited to take part in cardboard boat making workshops ahead of the race at Bristol Harbour Festival in July.
Last year's festival saw more than 100 cardboard boats take to the water, built by 700 school children.
Bristol's Lord Mayor said: "We look forward to seeing the creations this year's cohort will mastermind."
"It will be interesting to see how they will fare on the water.
"The races are an absolute must-see spectacle and it's an honour to be launching them," councillor Paul Goggin added.
Numerous mass launches will set sail from the Pontoon area near Prince Street Bridge throughout the festival weekend on 15 and 16 July.
The first boat over the finish line last year was built by Ashton Gate Primary School, which claimed a £100 prize for the four successful young boat-makers.
Bristol Harbour Festival is one of the UK's largest public events, attracting around 250,000 visitors to the harbourside to enjoy aquatic events, circus stunts and music acts.
Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: "The festival is at the centre of our internationally renowned cultural programme and the biggest showcase of Bristol's culture and heritage that there is.
"The festival provides inspiration and entertainment for communities across the city as well as the thousands who travel huge distances to take in its sights and sounds.
"The cardboard boat races are always a highlight of the weekend's festivities."
