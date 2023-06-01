Hartcliffe stabbing: Two arrested after wounded man found
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with "potentially life-changing" stab wounds.
The injured man, who is in his 30s, was found in Woodmead Gardens in Hartcliffe, Bristol, by patrolling officers at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
A boy, 16, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The arrested pair remain in custody.
Avon and Somerset Police said that when officers arrived, they immediately began first aid and the man went to hospital with injuries initially described as potentially life-changing.
His next of kin are aware, the force added.
"A cordon remains in place on Woodmead Gardens and you'll see an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue," a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said.
Officers have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage captured at the time of the incident to come forward.
