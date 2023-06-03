Hartcliffe stabbing: Two released on bail after wounded man found
- Published
Two people arrested after a man was found with stab wounds have been released on police bail.
The injured man, in his 30s, was found by patrolling police officers in Woodmead Gardens, Hartcliffe, Bristol, at around 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
A boy, 16, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a man, 20, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
They have since been released on conditional bail, police said.
The injured man was treated in hospital before being discharged to recover at home.
Police are urging anyone with information, dashcam, doorbell or other footage which could help the ongoing investigation to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk