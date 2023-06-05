Bristol's third triathlon sees 800 athletes compete
More than 800 athletes swam, cycled and ran along Bristol harbour on Sunday as part of the city's triathlon.
The winning athletes completed the course - the city's third event of its kind - in record times.
Sharon Leach, event coordinator for Tough Runner, which ran the event, said it was a "tough day" for those taking part because of the warm weather.
But it was a team effort and "there was a lot of comradery between the athletes", she added.
"Everyone got involved, the spectators were holding up boards with motivational quotes," she added.
Ms Leach said everyone had been very complimentary of the marshals, who volunteer for the event
"It felt as though everybody got involved in a positive way. It was quite tough for the athletes," she added.
The course included a swim in Cumberland Basin then a flat and fast, closed road bike course down Portway, rounded off with a run along the city's harbour.
